World
Hungary seeks new bilateral ties with Britain, Orban says ahead of Johnson meeting
- We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio.
28 May 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungarian premier Viktor Orban said on Friday his country needs to build new bilateral links with Britain, lamenting the loss of an ally in the European Union ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU," Orban told public radio. "We are weaker without them... But the question now is where their place will be in the world. We need to build a new bilateral cooperation."
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29
Hungary seeks new bilateral ties with Britain, Orban says ahead of Johnson meeting
IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir
Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff
Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals
CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn
CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar
Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks
Yusuf Khan made secretary finance
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc
Read more stories
Comments