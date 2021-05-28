JGB yields track US peers higher, BOJ's bond-buying draws solid response

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking US Treasury yields higher, even as investors witnessed a solid outcome from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.
Bond prices dropped amid a sharp gain in the domestic stocks, with the Nikkei share average crossing the 29,000 level for the first time since May 11.
US Treasury yields rose overnight, as a New York Times report cited that President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for 2022 fuelled supply concerns.
The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080%.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%.
- The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.
The two-year JGB yield were untraded.
The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.710%.
- Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.16 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 22,613 lots.
