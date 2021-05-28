World
Taiwan reports another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases
- It continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
28 May 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan reported 555 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 258 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
Taiwan reports another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases
