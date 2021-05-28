ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Budget session: Shehbaz instructs PML-N advisory council

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has instructed party advisory council to do necessary homework for the forthcoming budget session with a view to make the people aware of the real state of the national economy.

According to party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party president has said that the PML-N president has said that the party will not allow this budget to be passed “that had been put together against the interests of the people of Pakistan and will do everything to stop its approval.”

She said that Shehbaz issued special instructions to party advisory council regarding the budget session, asking it to organise a pre-budget seminar, so that the people can be made aware about the real state of the national economy.

“Shehbaz said it is important [for the people to know] how the government is altering and fudging statistics,” the spokesperson said, adding that he also asked the party to call top economic experts to tell the “truth” to the people.

“Due to figure fudging in wheat procurement by PTI in the past, the country suffered heavy damages and yet this government is making the same dangerous mistake,” Shehbaz said, adding that the people of the country were paying the price for the “economic embezzlement and statistical dishonesty”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

