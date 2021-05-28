ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Early or late cycle? Fast-running bull market unnerves investors

Will history’s longest-ever bull market be followed by one of the shortest? It’s been just over a year since a...
Thyagaraju Adinarayan | Sujata Rao 28 May 2021

Will history’s longest-ever bull market be followed by one of the shortest?

It’s been just over a year since a new business cycle kicked off, yet the speed at which it’s progressing is unnerving some investors who fear the swift-running bull market is headed for an abrupt end over the coming year.

Some, pointing to higher-than-usual equity returns and valuations for this stage of the cycle, are even asking whether this could just be the same, decade-old bull market which survived last year’s Covid-19 blow.

Either scenario isn’t great for markets. The accepted wisdom is that bull markets don’t die of old age. They meet their end at the hands of central banks, typically when valuations and leverage get too exuberant.

So if Covid-19 didn’t kill the bull, the Federal Reserve’s upcoming stimulus unwind may do it. Such fears have already slowed equity gains in recent weeks, accelerated flows to safe-haven cash and defensive assets.

Grace Peters, investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, noted that less than 18 months in, markets were displaying “mid-cycle” characteristics that had appeared only around the five-year mark last time.

The S&P 500 index is 24% above the prior bull market peak hit in Feb 2020. After 2008, stocks took roughly five years to achieve that milestone.

Peters noted, too, that equity returns are running already in the “mid-teens”, faster than the mid-to-high single digits which is typical of the mid-cycle phase.

“I’m surprised by the speed of travel compared to the 2008 crisis... we’ve been growing cautious about a short-term pullback.”

The 2009-2020 bull market was the longest ever, racking up global equity gains of 237%. The pandemic then brought on the fastest bear market ever — classed as a 20% top-to-bottom drop.

That bear was quickly chased away by central banks which slashed interest rates and turned on the money-printing presses. Since then global stocks have risen 73% - $42 trillion in value.

Those moves indicate a new cycle, technically at least. But the shallow bear market and the much faster and stronger bounce back are causing some to have doubts.

“We never had an extended down cycle,” said Eaton Vance’s chief equity investment officer Edward Perkin said. “This equity market is either mid- to late-cycle or it is in the second act of the previous cycle that never ended.” The cycle would likely be ended by monetary policy moves, possibly if Fed tightening sends the economy back into recession, Perkin said, though he saw it as an issue for 2022.

Valuations are, arguably, another danger signal. The cycle restarted with higher valuations and the S&P 500 trades already at an exuberant 21 times forward earnings.

Research by Kleinwort Hambros on market cycles going back to 1870 shows that cyclically adjusted price/earnings — the CAPE ratio — are 11.5 times on average when a bull market starts and around 20 times when it ends.

But the cycle that kicked off last March started with a 24.8 CAPE ratio which is now at 37, the study shows.

Valuations are of course inflated by stimulus — $30 trillion since last March by some estimates, much higher than the preceding decade. Interest rates far lower than during past cycles make share prices look less outrageous. Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros noted that as markets have galloped on, a disconnect has arisen with the economy which still displays early-cycle features such as high joblessness.

That unusual situation makes his positioning more cautious than it would normally be this stage of the cycle, he said.

—Reuters

S&P 500 COVID19 J.P.Morgan Edward Perkin Kleinwort Hambros Fahad Kamal

Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Sujata Rao

Early or late cycle? Fast-running bull market unnerves investors

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.