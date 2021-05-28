ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 95,655 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,465 tonnes of import cargo and 26,190 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 69,465 comprised of 15,271 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,085 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,652 tonnes of Canola, 10,156 tonnes of DAP and 31,301 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,190 tons comprised of 17,623 tons of containerized cargo, 1,988 Tons of Cement, 2,129 Tons of Talc Powder, 4,450 Tons of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many as 3056 containers were handled out of which 983 were of imports and 2073 were of exports. 983 import containers comprised of 461 of 20s and 261 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 0 of 40s. Export containers 2073 comprised of 593 of 20s and 240 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 548 of 20s and 253 of 40s.

There were 05 ships namely Orea, Chemroad Echo, Sl Tweety, Lefkara and Cepheus Leader currently at the berths on Thursday.

There were 03 ships namely Uhl Future, Mtm Hudson and Kota Nilam have sailed out from Karachi Port on 27-05-2021.

Nearly 06 ships namely Beijing, Guenther Schultte Container, Unity Discovery, MSC Samu, Kota Lumba and Bernadette Container were expected to arrive on 27-05-2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 216,372 tonnes, comprising 170,642 tonnes imports cargo and 45,730 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,583 Containers (501 TEUs imports and 2,082 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Express Rome, Inthira Naree, Josco Hui Zgou and Petal Lady carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and FOTCO respectively on Thursday (today), 27th May-2021, while a container vessel ‘Marathopolis’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more container vessels, Cap Carmel, CMA CGM Fidelio and Mary Star are due to arrive on Friday, 28th May 2021.

