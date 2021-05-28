ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Respiratory disease spreading among chicken’

INP 28 May 2021

KARACHI: A respiratory disease similar to the coronavirus is rapidly spreading among chicken across the country, it has been learnt on Thursday.

As per details, a disease called ‘Infectious Coryza’ has spread in poultry farms across Pakistan and a number of poultry farms in Karachi have been closed after the disease.

Chairman Consumer Association Pakistan Kokab Iqbal talking to a private Tv channel said the disease is similar to coronavirus disease in which chicken have common cold and respiratory problems.

Recalling the past, he said that chicken was hit by bird flu and “Ranikhet” disease in the past too, which brought their prices to a record massive decline.

He urged the masses to get them safe from the disease and adopt precautionary measures in this context. Replying to a question, Kokab Iqbal said that they are receiving reports about the spread of the disease in the United States, but not as much across Pakistan.

It must be mentioned that poultry retail prices have increased over the past week, and chicken meat was being sold between Rs520-600 per kg.

What is ‘Infectious Coryza’ in chickens?

‘Infectious Coryza’ is an acute respiratory disease of chicken characterized by decreased activity, nasal discharge, sneezing, and facial swelling that occurs worldwide.

The disease apparently affects only chicken; reports in quail and pheasants likely describe a similar disease caused by a different bacterium.

In countries such as the US, the disease is seen primarily in pullets and laying hens and occasionally in broilers. In lower and middle-income countries, the disease often is seen in very young chicks (3 weeks old).

Inadequate bio-security practices and environmental factors may contribute. Infectious Coryza is not a zoonotic disease (transferable to humans) and thus lacks public health importance.

chicken respiratory disease Kokab Iqbal Consumer Association Pakistan

‘Respiratory disease spreading among chicken’

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.