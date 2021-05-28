ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
World

Italy reports 171 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 4,147 new cases

  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,707 on Thursday, decreasing from 8,118 a day earlier.
Reuters 28 May 2021

ROME: Italy reported 171 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 121 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,147 from 3,937.

Italy has registered 125,793 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,707 on Thursday, decreasing from 8,118 a day earlier.

There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 39 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,206 from a previous 1,278.

Some 243,967 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 260,962, the health ministry said.

Italy reports 171 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 4,147 new cases

