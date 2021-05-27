Business & Finance
GM restarting some plants hit by chips shortage
- GM said it is restarting operations at four plants in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting next week. Two plants in Mexico will resume production next week that build the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Blazer.
Updated 27 May 2021
General Motors Co said Thursday it will be soon be restarting production at five assembly plants around the world that have been idled due to a global semiconductor chips shortage.
GM said it is restarting operations at four plants in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting next week. Two plants in Mexico will resume production next week that build the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Blazer.
Next week GM will also resume full production at its Bupyeong 1 Assembly in Korea, which had been operating at 50% capacity since April 26 and return another Korean assembly plant to two shifts.
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
GM restarting some plants hit by chips shortage
Volume record tumbles again at PSX
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000
Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali
Read more stories
Comments