ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-15 cents, corn up 5-8 cents, soy steady-up 4

  • Bargain buying, short-covering expected in wheat after most-active soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest since April 14 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark CBOT July corn futures found support overnight at Tuesday's low of $6.17-1/4 a bushel.
Reuters 27 May 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel

Bargain buying, short-covering expected in wheat after most-active soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest since April 14 on Wednesday.

The US Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 403,300 tonnes in the week ended May 20. Market expectations ranged from 125,000 tonnes to 780,000 tonnes.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 13 cents higher at $6.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 12-1/4 cents at $6.11 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-1/4 cents higher at $6.96 per bushel.

CORN - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel

Technical buying supportive to corn futures.

Most active CBOT July corn futures rose above their 40-day moving average late in the overnight trading session but failed to hold support above that key technical point. Support was noted on Tuesday at the contract's 61.8% retracement point on a Fibonacci chart tracking its spring rally to a life high of $7.35-1/4 on May 7.

Corn export sales totaled 6.247 million tonnes, in line with trade estimates that ranged from 5.8 million to 7.4 million tonnes.

Benchmark CBOT July corn futures found support overnight at Tuesday's low of $6.17-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT July corn was last 5-1/2 cents higher at $6.30 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel

Some bargain buying expected after seven straight days of declines but good crop weather in US Midwest limiting gains in the soy market.

Soybean export sales of 304,200 tonnes were in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes.

CBOT July soybeans were last up 1-1/2 cents at $15.05 per bushel.

wheat tender corn price corn exports wheat crop wheat market

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-15 cents, corn up 5-8 cents, soy steady-up 4

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters