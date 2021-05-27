ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Euro zone bond rally ends, hit by UK, US sell-off

Reuters 27 May 2021

Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, bringing to a halt a sharp rally since last week driven by dovish central bank commentary, as a sell-off in US and UK government bonds also hit the single-currency bloc.

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde last week that it was too early for the central bank to discuss slowing its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP), reinforced by remarks from several others, had sent euro area bond yields down sharply in recent sessions.

Euro area yields had risen sharply earlier in the month, with Germany's 10-year yield nearing positive territory last week, driven by speculation that a stronger economic outlook driven by speedier vaccinations in the bloc could prompt the ECB to slow the PEPP purchases at its June 10 meeting.

But that rally came to a halt on Thursday, when Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the bank could raise rates earlier in 2022 if the economy rebounds faster than expected and headlines on the US White House Proposal expected on Friday emerged.

Those pushed UK and US government bond yields higher, a move that was followed, though to a lesser extent, by higher-rated government bonds in the euro area like Germany's, which often move in tandem with their foreign peers.

ECB policymaker and German central bank governor Jens Weidmann then said governments must curb public spending after the pandemic to avoid a conflict with monetary policy, so that it is clear the bank is not putting monetary policy at the service of fiscal policy.

The extent to which Weidmann would deviate from recent dovish signals by ECB policymakers was being watched particularly closely as he is among the most hawkish at the bank.

"Weidmann didn't have too much impact given his known hawkish credentials so it leaves Bunds subject to bearish (moves) on the other side of the Channel and the Atlantic," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London, referring to German government bonds.

McGuire added that the fact that Weidmann's comments did not address the near term diminished the likelihood of the ECB slowing its bond buying at its upcoming meeting.

After falling nearly 10 basis points during the last four sessions, Germany's 10-year yield was up 2 bps to -0.19% by 1253 GMT, as were most other 10-year yields.

Italian 10-year bond outperformed, with yields up 1 bp to 0.94%, pushing the closely watched gap with German peers down to 111 bps.

Focus turns to speeches from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at 1330 and 1500 GMT.

