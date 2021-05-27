ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE's Vlieghe sees rates rising in 2022 if economy recovers

  • BoE's Vlieghe sees a first rate rise "well into" 2022.
  • Strong Q1 2022 labour data could bring hike soon after.
  • Sterling and bond yields rise after Vlieghe's remarks.
Reuters 27 May 2021

LONDON: The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year if the job market bounces back faster than expected, but it is more likely to wait until later in 2022, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday.

Sterling strengthened against the dollar and euro, and British government bond yields rose after Vlieghe's remarks, which are the most explicit to date about when the BoE might start to reverse pandemic-era stimulus measures.

Vlieghe said he broadly agreed with BoE forecasts earlier this month that point to growth of 7.25% this year, though he thought unemployment could prove higher than forecast after a government furlough programme ends on Sept. 30.

"In that scenario, the first rise in Bank Rate is likely to become appropriate only well into next year, with some modest further tightening thereafter," he said in an online lecture to students at the University of Bath.

But if the labour market proved stronger than expected in the first quarter of 2022, the BoE might need to move sooner.

"It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after," he said.

Michael Saunders, another external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, hinted on Monday that a rate rise might be 18 months away.

In a subsequent question and answer session, Vlieghe confirmed that he himself would no longer be on the MPC when rate rises were under consideration. Vlieghe's term as an external MPC member expires in August, and cannot be renewed.

But there had been some speculation that Vlieghe could seek to succeed the BoE's current chief economist Andy Haldane, who is stepping down.

Vlieghe said he did not think interest rates would need to rise much for the BoE to keep inflation close to its 2% target, and that there were risks to acting too early.

Comparisons with the 1970s - when most central banks failed to control inflation - were flawed, he added.

"The institutional framework for monetary policy has fundamentally changed since then," he said.

The BoE forecasts headline consumer price inflation will exceed 2.5% by the end of the year due to a range of one-off effects related to the pandemic. But it thinks price pressures will be muted in the longer-term, reflecting a return of subdued wage growth before the pandemic.

If concerns about COVID-19 infection risks persist - possibly as a result of new variants of the disease - higher unemployment could prove persistent and the economy might even need more BoE stimulus, Vlieghe said.

"At that point, negative interest rates absolutely become a relevant and important tool," he said.

Reuters

Sterling Bank of England BoE UK GDP BoE policymaker British GDP UK economic

BoE's Vlieghe sees rates rising in 2022 if economy recovers

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters