ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.82%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.50 (-13.51%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.21%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.47%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
HUMNL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.63%)
JSCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.45%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
MLCF 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
PTC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
SNGP 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.25%)
TRG 179.44 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.95%)
UNITY 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,103 Increased By ▲ 21.12 (0.42%)
BR30 26,587 Increased By ▲ 82.66 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,005 Increased By ▲ 292.23 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,214 Increased By ▲ 127.7 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Australian shares close higher on mining boost

Reuters 27 May 2021

Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in mining and tech stocks eclipsed losses in gold names, while investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.2% higher at 7,109.70, after Wednesday's 0.1% dip.

Concerns about higher inflation have loomed over global equity markets in recent weeks, and investors now await the monthly US personal consumption report due on Friday to gauge price pressure.

A higher reading could revive talk of an early tapering by the US Federal Reserve.

Miners in Australia jumped 1.3% even though Chinese iron ore futures slumped, as gains in other essential metals such as copper were in focus.

"The slight bounce-back in commodities like copper, nickel and zinc overnight boosted the overall mining sector," said Deep Data Analytics Chief Executive Officer Mathan Somasundaram.

The mining trio of Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals gained between 3.8% and 1.2%.

Tech stocks advanced 1.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers as comments from Fed officials soothed inflation concerns.

Shares of Xero rose 1.7%, extending gains into a second session, while Afterpay climbed 1.2%.

"There has been a slight risk-off trade in the US, which brought bond yields under control, leading to a rise in tech stocks," Somasundaram said.

On the flip side, gold stocks fell 1.2% after bullion prices declined overnight.

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources shed 2.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 fell 0.8% to 12,243.34. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd was the top drag after the medical devices maker did not provide guidance for its fiscal 2022.

