CBOT corn may retest support at $6.08-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a support at $6.08-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.93-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave (c) which is capable of travelling to $5.70-1/2. The support at $6.08-1/2 temporarily holds.

It triggered a pullback towards the neckline of a head-and-shoulders.

The pattern suggests an aggressive target of $5.30.

As a result, the pullback may end around $6.31-3/4. A rise to $6.36 may confirm a break above $6.31-3/4 and a target of $6.46-1/2.

On the daily chart, the hammer appearing on Wednesday will not be regarded as a bullish reversal signal, unless another white candlestick forms on Thursday.

Based on the hourly chart signals, corn may retest the support at $6.01.

