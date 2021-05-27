Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses
- The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.57 percent, or 167.62 points, to 28,998.39.
27 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the beginning of trade Thursday morning as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day rally.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.57 percent, or 167.62 points, to 28,998.39.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.21 percent, or 7.62 points, to 3,585.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally down, dipping 0.68 points to 2,379.88.
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM
Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn
EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented
Provinces likely to face more water shortages
Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases
Read more stories
Comments