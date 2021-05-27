ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Solskjaer's Man Utd rebuild mission laid bare by Europa League agony

  • While United have move forward each year under Solskjaer, at least in terms of league position, since his appointment in December 2018, catching Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next season still appears a distant prospect.
AFP 27 May 2021

GDANSK: Manchester United's gut-wrenching defeat on penalties by Villarreal in the Europa League final re-emphasised the magnitude of the rebuilding task for coach and club hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Exactly 22 years to the day since the Norwegian struck his famous winner for United in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, he was made to swallow a bitter pill after watching his side lose a match they largely controlled while, crucially, lacking bite.

David de Gea bowed his head after missing the decisive spot-kick, having seen the first 21 successfully converted, but Solskjaer's refusal to make a change until the 100th minute suggested little faith in a bench that included his injured captain Harry Maguire.

After steering United to successive top-three finishes in the Premier League for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013, Solskjaer had earmarked the final in Gdansk as the "stepping stone for something better to come".

Despite clearing the semi-final hurdle at the fifth attempt with a high-scoring win over Roma, Solskjaer's side mustered just two attempts on target against Villarreal, organised superbly by Europa League maestro Unai Emery.

While United have move forward each year under Solskjaer, at least in terms of league position, since his appointment in December 2018, catching Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next season still appears a distant prospect.

"It's not a successful season and those are the fine margins in football. Sometimes one kick can define a season as successful or a good one, and it can define it as not one," said Solskjaer. "Trophies matter and that's what matters at this club."

The 11-10 loss on penalties came after a 1-1 draw following extra time and extended United's four-year run without a trophy -- the club's longest since the 1980s in the early days of the Ferguson era.

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Harry Maguire David De Gea

Solskjaer's Man Utd rebuild mission laid bare by Europa League agony

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters