ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Programme for differently abled persons: TPL Corp partners with NOWPDP

27 May 2021

KARACHI: TPL Corp, a technology driven conglomerate with investments across Life and General Insurance, Real Estate, Security, Asset Tracking, Navigation, Mapping and several technology startups has partnered with NOWPDP, a non-governmental organization promoting the noble cause of inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled.

The empowerment programme named Pehchaan, is in line with TPL’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. The aim is to reduce inequality and ensure that everyone gets a fair chance when competing for positions in the organization, regardless of their basis of ability, gender, race, colour, age, religion or national origin. The Company firmly believes that a diverse working environment is a key to building high performance teams.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL’s head office located at Centre point, Karachi recently. Nader Nawaz, Group Head, HR & Administration represented TPL Corp and Muneeba Haroon, Director Operations represented NOWPDP.

Speaking at the occasion, Nader Nawaz, Group Head HR & Admin, TPL Corp said, “I take deep pride in joining hands with NOWPDP for this initiative and ensuring that all members of the society are given equal representation. A diverse and inclusive environment where every person can bring their full and authentic selves to work is something we strive for at TPL.”

Muneeba Haroon, Director Operations, NOWPDP said, “Economic empowerment and access to workplace environment are the biggest challenges for people with disabilities. NOWPDP is proud to partner with TPL to create internship and job opportunities for an inclusive equitable workforce.”

TPL proactively integrates sustainability into its decision making processes. The Company is aligned with the goals of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

