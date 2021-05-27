ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Pakistan

PSP urges Shehbaz, Fazl ‘not to beg PPP’ to rejoin PDM

Recorder Report 27 May 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday asked Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to beg Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to rejoin PDM.

The hands of PPP are stained with the blood of innocent youth of Sindh, he alleged and added that even an accountable body like NAB withdraws letters it served against PPP provincial government.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House. President PSP Anis Kaim Khani, Syed Hafeezuddin, Shabbir Qaim Khani, Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that PTI-led federal government, in order to prolong its survival in the federation has given PPP a NOC to continue a system of oppression, hatred and bigotry in Sindh province.

PTI despite winning seats from Karachi, has sold out Karachi, the economic lifeline of Pakistan to Pakistan People’s Party. The weakest ever PTI federal government is functioning because of the support of PPP.

He said PPP during PPP’s 15 year rule in Urban Sindh, it failed in not only providing an extra single drop of water but also has snatched the available water from the city dwellers.

Karachi has been deprived of its right to government jobs and education through fake domiciles. Not a single bus has so for been introduced by the provincial government for Karachi, he stated and added that Pakistan’s revenue engine has become a garbage dumping yard, there is chaos in the city, people are dying but Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto are not annoyed.

“We have decided not to support the wrongdoings of Imran Khan and his government. We don’t expect anything from U-turn Khan. The problem of dog bites has not been solved in Sindh till date. In Kashmir and Palestine, children dying from the bullets of the enemies of Islam, while in Sindh they die from the dogs’ bites,” he pointed out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSP urges Shehbaz, Fazl ‘not to beg PPP’ to rejoin PDM

