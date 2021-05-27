Judicial remand of PML-N MNA extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday extended judicial remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till June 02 in a case of inciting people against the state institutions.

Scores of the party’s workers staged a protest outside the Model Town Courts against the jail officials for not producing the parliamentarian on the pretext of Covid-19 SOPs. The workers torched tyres on the road and chanted slogans against the government.

A jail official told the magistrate that the suspects were not being produced before the courts in light of the Covid-19 related SOPs.

In a television program, Javed Latif had said his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to its vice president Maryam Nawaz. Township police registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

