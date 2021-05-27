ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
World

Five dead as another cyclone batters India

AFP 27 May 2021

DIGHA, (India): At least five people died Wednesday as howling winds and waves the height of double-decker buses belted eastern India in the Covid-stricken country’s second cyclone in as many weeks.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms the waters of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas has forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the seaside town of Digha had been “swamped” by waves up to four metres (13 feet) high.

She said two people had been killed, including one dragged into the sea by the waves in Digha and another crushed when his house collapsed.

The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

“I have never seen such a storm ever in my life,” said Digha resident Purnendu Jana. “The water may cross the main road for the first time.” Local hotel owner Shiuli Das said: “Many of us are here, all of us are really scared.”

Nearly 20,000 houses were damaged and more than a dozen river islands were flooded, with a number of embankments breached, Banerjee said.

In Odisha, a young man and a priest were killed in separate incidents after they were crushed by falling trees. In neighbouring Bangladesh, one man was killed by a falling tree as the waves smashed through water defences and inundated thousands of homes, officials told AFP. The Bangladesh military added that 12 crew on board a cargo ship carrying stones in the Bay of Bengal were rescued after it sank amid the extreme conditions.

Locals feared the situation would worsen in the evening as the tide rises to a higher level than normal because of a full moon.

