CM announces Rs13.80bn uplift package for Layyah

LAHORE: Announcing that the district development package worth Rs 13.80 billion has been designed for Layyah to ensure composite development, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the PTI government, led by PM Imran Khan, has launched a universal health insurance program from Layyah. Every family will be entitled to free treatment up to Rs 725,000 every year and in addition to this, five days’ medicine and the fare will also be given to the patients. This is an avant-garde initiative with no resemblance to giving free treatment facility to every citizen. PM Imran Khan has also laid the foundation stone of mother & child hospital costing Rs5.73 billion in Layyah, he added.

While addressing the ceremony held in connection with the universal health coverage program and the launch of development schemes in Layyah, the CM said under Naya Punjab basic health unit solarisation program, 36 BHUs are being converted to solar energy in Layyah. Meanwhile, two development schemes have been inaugurated including Layyah city’s beautification and road infrastructure project costing Rs300 million and construction of 28 kilometer long roads under ‘Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan Program’ which has been completed with Rs 382 million, he said. Similarly, the foundation stone of three projects costing 1.5 billion has also been laid.

The CM said a 100-megawatt solar power project will soon start working in Chobara to include 188 million units in the national grid. Its rate will be 3.7 cent per dollar which is minimum in the solar sector, he said.

Along with it, the CM added that south Punjab’s biggest industrial estate will be established in Chobara tehsil. He said foundation stone of the new South Punjab Secretariat building has been laid in Multan while the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat building will also be laid in Bahawalpur soon.

In a statement, the CM said the Sindh government’s attitude over water distribution is unjustified and any politics over it is beyond national interest because the whole country is facing water scarcity. Buzdar stressed that Punjab is not getting more water than its share, adding that Sindh has not served the country by politicizing the issue. In fact, there was no brouhaha when Sindh was continuously provided water during the sowing of crops, he continued. Raising objections by Sindh is improper when crops are being sown in Punjab, he said.

