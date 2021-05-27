ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Markets

European stocks flat

Reuters 27 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks ended flat on Wednesday, led by bank shares after central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, with bank falls offsetting travel and leisure gains.

Stocks drifted higher earlier, holding near record highs after US Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance.

Similar comments from European Central Bank policymakers, including that it may be too early to discuss tapering of emergency bond purchases, helped equity markets in the region stabilize.

But banking stocks came under pressure as a result.

“Investors appear to be fairly content with the outlook for policy, and inflation concerns have certainly receded for the time being,” said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG.

The STOXX 600 hit a record high on Tuesday, after rising almost 12% this year, helped by strong earnings and optimism over re-opening of economies as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up.

European stocks are set to hold around or inch just above current record levels, with a Reuters poll of strategists predicting the STOXX 600 would reach 451 points by year end, just 1.3% above Monday’s close.

British retailer Marks & Spencer jumped 8.5% to a one-year high after it said it had traded well in the early weeks of the 2021-22 and that earnings would recover after an 88% slump in full-year profit.

French food firm Danone slipped 1.8% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to “sell”, citing the hard-to-fix low-growth nature of most of its businesses. Spire Healthcare jumped 26.9% after Australia’s Ramsay Health Care said it would buy the British hospital operator for 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion).

European stocks US Federal Reserve STOXX 600 index Chris Beauchamp

