Japan shares eke out small gains

TOKYO: Japanese shares eked out small gains on Wednesday, capping the fifth straight session of rises but lacked traction with uncertainties on global inflation and domestic infections keeping investors from testing major resistances on the upside.

The Nikkei share average added 0.31% to 28,642.19, extending its recovery from a four-month low hit earlier this month, but it faced multiple resistances around the current levels, including the 25-day average at 28,717 and 100-day average at 28,933.

The broader Topix ticked up 0.06% to 1,920.67.

Despite the small gains in the index, only about a third of shares rose while nearly two-thirds declined on the main board.