ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovakia will start administering Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines

  • Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people, imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in March, but they had since been sitting in storage pending approval.
  • "There are still a non-negligible number of citizens who declare that they would only be vaccinated by the Sputnik V vaccine," a report accompanying the government resolution said.
Reuters 26 May 2021

PRAGUE: The Slovak government gave the go-ahead to use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Wednesday after a months-long debate over its use that had led to the resignation of the prime minister.

The decision puts Slovakia on course to become the second EU member after Hungary to use the Russian vaccine, which has so far not been approved by the EU drug regulator. The health ministry was instructed to make the vaccine available by June 7, a resolution released on the government website said.

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people, imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in March, but they had since been sitting in storage pending approval.

"There are still a non-negligible number of citizens who declare that they would only be vaccinated by the Sputnik V vaccine," a report accompanying the government resolution said.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic was forced to resign after securing the initial vaccine shipment behind the backs of his coalition partners, leading to a government reshuffle which also included the replacement of the health minister.

The country's drug regulator SUKL declined in April to make a recommendation on whether to use the drug, saying it did not have sufficient data. Slovakia then asked Hungary to provide additional testing of Slovakia's stockpile. The new health minister said earlier this month that the doses held in Slovakia had passed those tests.

Slovak officials have repeatedly said people would be allowed to choose between Sputnik V and other vaccines.

So far, the country has been using EU-approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. It has given first doses to 1.6 million people, according to government data.

The go-ahead for the Russian vaccine would apply only to the 200,000 doses already in the country, the government resolution said. An agreement with Russia calls for a total of 2 million doses. No plans have been announced about importing the rest.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Slovakia's Slovakia coronavirus cases

Slovakia will start administering Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters