European stocks climb at open after Asia gains
26 May 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday following gains in Asia on easing concerns about the impact of high inflation on the economic recovery.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,038.00 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.4 percent to 15,527.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 points to 6,405.75.
