ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (4.35%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.3%)
PRL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.24%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.6%)
UNITY 45.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.94%)
WTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.61%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 67.73 (1.35%)
BR30 26,433 Increased By ▲ 424.53 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,780 Increased By ▲ 479.65 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,117 Increased By ▲ 219.11 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Two more LNG tankers scheduled for Britain in May

  • Berge Arzew is scheduled to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal on May 30.
Reuters 26 May 2021

LONDON: Two more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LNG tanker Nikolay Yevgenov is scheduled to arrive at Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on May 29.

Berge Arzew is scheduled to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal on May 30.

