Two more LNG tankers scheduled for Britain in May
26 May 2021
LONDON: Two more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
LNG tanker Nikolay Yevgenov is scheduled to arrive at Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on May 29.
Berge Arzew is scheduled to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal on May 30.
