ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (4.07%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.97 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.29%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.35%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 173.35 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.33%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.03%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 66.37 (1.32%)
BR30 26,425 Increased By ▲ 416.59 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,759 Increased By ▲ 458.32 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,108 Increased By ▲ 209.54 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Latvia bans Belarus airlines, tells others to avoid Belarus airspace

  • The government took the decision late on Tuesday night, she added.
Reuters 26 May 2021

VILNIUS: Latvia's government has banned Belarus airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarus airspace, the transport ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The regulations have no end date. They can be revised as the security situation improves", the spokeswoman, Baiba Gulbe, said.

The government took the decision late on Tuesday night, she added.

