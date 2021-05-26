World
Latvia bans Belarus airlines, tells others to avoid Belarus airspace
26 May 2021
VILNIUS: Latvia's government has banned Belarus airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarus airspace, the transport ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The regulations have no end date. They can be revised as the security situation improves", the spokeswoman, Baiba Gulbe, said.
The government took the decision late on Tuesday night, she added.
