Punjab anti-corruption dept has recovered Rs220bn in PTI's tenure, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Punjab's anti-corruption department has recovered a whopping Rs220 billion, in contrast to the dismal record of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government's 10 years.

In a series of tweets, the premier said: "Cash recovery is Rs2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN's 10 yrs."

He maintained that state land worth Rs192 billion has been recovered during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as compared to Rs2.6 billion worth of land under 10 years of PML-N's government.

"Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs26 billion in contrast to zero during PMLN's last 10 yrs," he added.

He said that the difference in anti-corruption department Punjab's performance during PTI govt & PMLN's 10 yrs is clearly visible in the results achieved so far.

The prime minister highlighted that NAB's recovery of Rs484 billion during three years of the current government in contrast to the recovery of Rs290 billion during 1999-2017 reflects the incumbent government s policy of rule of law and non-interference in the investigation/accountability process.

PM Imran said that when the government doesn't protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, results are achieved.

Earlier, the PM vowed that whether or not he is in power, he will never let the corrupt off the hook and will rally the nation against them.

Imran said he will not spare those involved in corruption and his efforts for the rule of law in this country will continue as long as he is alive.

The premier stated that he cannot fight corruption alone, asking society to take part in the war against the menace of corruption.