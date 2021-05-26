ANL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 93.27 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.27%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.51%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.5%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.05%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.35%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 173.79 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.59%)
UNITY 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.15%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,081 Increased By ▲ 66.81 (1.33%)
BR30 26,428 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.61%)
KSE100 46,764 Increased By ▲ 463.65 (1%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 211.8 (1.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

'World's leading bank robbers': North Korea's hacker army

  • In its 2021 Annual Threat Assessment Report, Washington acknowledged that Pyongyang "probably possesses the expertise to cause temporary, limited disruptions of some critical infrastructure networks" across the United States.
AFP 26 May 2021

SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea is advancing on the front lines of cyberwarfare, analysts say, stealing billions of dollars and presenting a clearer and more present danger than its banned weapons programmes.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But while the world's diplomatic focus has been on its nuclear ambitions, the North has been quietly and steadily building up its cyber capabilities, and analysts say its army of thousands of well-trained hackers are proving to be just as dangerous.

"North Korea's nuclear and military programmes are long-term threats, but its cyber threats are immediate, realistic threats," said Oh Il-seok, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy in Seoul.

Pyongyang's cyberwarfare abilities first came to global prominence in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures Entertainment as revenge for "The Interview", a satirical film that mocked leader Kim.

The attack resulted in the posting of several unreleased movies online as well as a vast trove of confidential documents.

Since then the North has been blamed for a number of high-profile cyberattacks, including a $81 million heist from the Bangladesh Central Bank as well as the 2017 WannaCry global ransomware attack, which infected some 300,000 computers in 150 nations.

Pyongyang has denied any involvement, describing US allegations over WannaCry as "absurd" and a foreign ministry spokesman declaring: "We have nothing to do with cyberattacks."

But the US Justice Department in February indicted three North Koreans on charges of "participating in a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy to conduct a series of destructive cyberattacks".

In its 2021 Annual Threat Assessment Report, Washington acknowledged that Pyongyang "probably possesses the expertise to cause temporary, limited disruptions of some critical infrastructure networks" across the United States.

The North's cyber programme "poses a growing espionage, theft, and attack threat," said the document from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

It accused Pyongyang of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges, "probably to fund government priorities, such as its nuclear and missile programs".

Kim Jong Un Nuclear North Korean leader cyberwarfare Nuclear armed North Korea Oh Il seok Bangladesh Central Bank

'World's leading bank robbers': North Korea's hacker army

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters