ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (4.07%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.97 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.29%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.35%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 173.35 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.33%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.03%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 66.37 (1.32%)
BR30 26,425 Increased By ▲ 416.59 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,759 Increased By ▲ 458.32 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,108 Increased By ▲ 209.54 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

  • NIH cites name sensitivity as reason for reverting
  • 'PakVac' was published on the first batch of the vaccine
Aisha Mahmood 26 May 2021

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is considering reverting to using the name CanSino Bio for the Chinese single-dose coronavirus vaccine being produced at the institute.

120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been packed at the NIH, while a launching ceremony is expected to be held by the end of May. For the first batch of 500 doses, the NIH used PakVac, but now it is considering using the name CanSino Bio on the remaining vaccine batches.

"There has been a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSino Bio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products," an official of the NIH was quoted as saying on the Dawn.com website.

The vaccine made at the NIH with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics, has passed the rigorous internal QA testing.The institute will be able to produce three million doses per month that would help in significantly reducing Pakistan's dependence on other countries for Covid-19 vaccine.

As many as 2,724 new cases of the coronavirus were detected across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. 65 more people died from the virus, taking the death toll to 20,465.

China Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine Chinese vaccine CanSinoBio National Institute of Health NIH PakVac

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters