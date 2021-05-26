ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UBL, AIM to offer exclusive low-cost housing finance solutions

26 May 2021

KARACHI: UBL has been one of the leading advocates of the government backed ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ low-cost housing finance scheme since its inception. To further enhance the Bank’s promotion and extension of this facility, UBL signed an agreement with Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) in order to offer exclusive Housing Finance Solutions to the customers of Akhuwat.

Furthermore, UBL will provide Housing Finance solutions on Low Cost Housing variants under Islamic Financing mode and will offer exclusive arrangements to the customers of Akhuwat.

AIM, a not-for-profit organization, has in-depth expertise of serving the under-privileged through favourable financial schemes. Through this agreement, AIM will coordinate with UBL in identification of the individuals who desire to obtain facility under the scheme. Both parties will explore viable business opportunities under the scheme and work towards extending the facility to the maximum number of deserving candidates.

The online agreement signing ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL, along with Zia Ijaz, Group Executive, Branch Banking & International, Tanveer Farhan Mahmood, Head Islamic Banking and other senior executives were present on behalf of UBL. AIM was represented by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director along with other senior officials.

AIM Executive Director Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib said, “It is indeed heartening to see that large banks like UBL are working wholeheartedly to bring about a positive change in the society. We look forward to working with UBL on this noble project to bring affordable and convenient housing solutions for the deserving masses of Pakistan.”

“The ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ low-cost housing finance scheme is an integral project with strong backing from the Government of Pakistan. With the extensive hands-on expertise of Akhuwat on our side, UBL will be further able to provide streamlined and more focused low-cost housing finance solutions to deserving candidates across the country,” said Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL at the occasion.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UBL Shazad G Dada Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Tanveer Farhan Mahmood Muhammad Amjad Saqib

UBL, AIM to offer exclusive low-cost housing finance solutions

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.