PDM involved in immature, dirty politics for political gains: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was doing immature and dirty politics only for political gains.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in many groups and rift had been found among them as well, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition parties should play constructive role in parliament for resolving issues related to the public which was best forum to address the important issues.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that the PML-N as a political party has been ruled for decades, but did not work for the welfare and development of the country.

He further said the Ring road inquiry had been initiated by Anti Corruption Establishment to dig out real culprits.