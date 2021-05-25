ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Nigeria's central bank holds interest rates to support growth

Reuters 25 May 2021

ABUJA: Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 11.5% on Tuesday, the bank's governor Godwin Emefiele told a briefing, as it tries to support the country's fragile growth and combat rising inflation.

Emefiele said Nigeria faces stagflation - a situation where inflation is rising and growth is weak - but the government is confronted by low revenues that hamper its ability to stimulate the economy.

He said all members of the monetary policy committee voted to hold rates, marking the fourth decision to hold since the bank cut rates in September.

The central bank has pursued an accommodative policy to try to support the economy but dollar shortages have stoked inflation, while a shrinking labour market and mounting insecurity have pressured households.

Emefiele was silent on clearing a backlog of dollar demand to help relieve pressure on the naira's exchange rate, which has weakened on the spot market after the central bank allowed the currency to weaken on the official market.

He said the bank was no longer dealing in the 380 naira official rate, which it had held since July last year.

"We will try as much as possible to be pro-growth," Emefiele told the virtual briefing, where he announced the outcome of the meeting.

Nigeria's economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter, lifted by higher crude production and oil prices, as activity slowly gains momentum with the gradual easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The country was grappling with low growth before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a recession and created large financing gaps. With weak growth, few expected the central bank to alter interest rates after it cut them last September.

