ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed

  • Dollar index back below 90; euro above $1.22.
  • Chinese yuan gains to 6.40 to dollar, state banks intervene.
  • Interest rate trajectories drawing attention.
Reuters 25 May 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: The dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against major peers on Tuesday, as markets seemed to accept US Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak, while China state-owned banks were seen trying to curb a yuan rally.

The onshore yuan appreciated to 6.4016 per dollar, the strongest since 2018, after opening at 6.4110. China's major state-owned banks, four sources said, were seen buying US dollars at around 6.4 yuan in the Asian afternoon in a move viewed as an effort to cool a yuan rally led by its offshore counterpart.

The weakness of the dollar came as US market interest rates slipped again and yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit fresh two-week lows and was at 1.579% in mid-morning in New York.

Interest rates in many other developed countries have climbed in the past month and made their currencies more competitive against the dollar, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The outlook at the moment is for that difference to continue, he added. "The Federal Reserve seems to be behind several other central banks in adjusting and recalibrating monetary policy," Chandler said.

Since the end of March the dollar has been losing value on the belief that low US rates will drive cash abroad as investors move to capture gains from elsewhere around the world as economies recover from the pandemic.

The dollar index against major currencies was off 0.2% in the morning in New York after having fallen as much as 0.3% to 89.533, its lowest since Jan. 7.

The euro climbed to early January levels and was last up 0.3% on the day to $1.2249.

Strategists have said the dollar is likely be weak until markets see stronger US economic data and interest rates. Stronger data could come on Friday with new readings on US core consumer prices in April and a survey of purchasing managers.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials are keeping down US yields, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. "That's maintaining the weaker dollar narrative," he said.

Dovish comments from Fed speakers have provided backing for the view that any policy tightening is not happening soon.

Sterling, which had run up about 1.2% over the past three weeks while other majors have steadied or even slipped, was stalled at $1.4136 as though it could not break above $1.42.

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether was off about 3% for the day in the morning in New York.

monetary policy Dollar US dollar bond Bannockburn Global Forex USA forex market US market interest rates

Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters