Business & Finance
Ericsson, Leonardo create partnership to develop new 5G solutions
- Under the collaboration, Ericsson and Leonardo will share research and development capabilities and competences spanning from cyber security to 5G networks, the two companies said.
- The partnership will also address cyber security while threats are becoming more complex in particular for strategic critical infrastructures, they added.
25 May 2021
MILAN: Sweden's Ericsson and Italy's Leonardo said on Tuesday they were joining forces to develop new 5G solutions ensuring enhanced safety.
Under the collaboration, Ericsson and Leonardo will share research and development capabilities and competences spanning from cyber security to 5G networks, the two companies said.
The partnership will also address cyber security while threats are becoming more complex in particular for strategic critical infrastructures, they added.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Ericsson, Leonardo create partnership to develop new 5G solutions
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Read more stories
Comments