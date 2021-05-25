ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Global carbon pricing schemes raised $53bn in 2020: World Bank

  • Many countries are using a price on carbon to help meet their climate goals in the form of a tax or under an emissions trading (ETS), or cap-and-trade, system.
  • "Despite the social and economic upheaval caused by COVID-19, jurisdictions and companies have not wavered in their commitment to fighting climate change," the report said.
Reuters 25 May 2021

LONDON: Countries around the world raised $53 billion last year by charging firms for emitting carbon dioxide (CO2), up almost 18% from 2019 as some imposed new levies and prices in some existing schemes rose, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Many countries are using a price on carbon to help meet their climate goals in the form of a tax or under an emissions trading (ETS), or cap-and-trade, system.

The world's seven largest advanced economies last week recognised the role carbon pricing can play in driving innovation and new technology to hit net zero emissions.

"Despite the social and economic upheaval caused by COVID-19, jurisdictions and companies have not wavered in their commitment to fighting climate change," the report said.

There were 64 global carbon pricing instruments in operation in 2021, compared with 58 in 2020, covering more than 21% of global greenhouse gas emissions, up from 15.1% last year, the report said.

The increase in emissions covered is largely due to the launch this year of China's national ETS - the world's largest carbon market - initially covering about 30% of the country's emissions, or some 4 billion tonnes of CO2, the report said.

The increase in revenues generated last year was mainly due to higher prices in the European Union's ETS, where the cost of carbon permits rose more than 30%.

The World Bank said, however, that carbon prices in most regions of the world remained well below levels needed to drive changes to meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

"A majority of carbon prices still remain far below the $40-$80/tCO2e (tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent) range needed in 2020 to meet the 2 Celsius temperature goal," the report said. "Higher prices will be needed ... to reach the 1.5C target."

Nearly 200 countries have signed the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2C (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and preferably 1.5C.

World Bank carbon dioxide carbon economy carbon market

