ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mushfiqur ton helps Bangladesh to 246 in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

  • Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were in trouble at 74-4 when Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah Riyad (41), before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs in Dhaka.
AFP 25 May 2021

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to lift Bangladesh to 246 after they lost early wickets in the rain-hit second one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were in trouble at 74-4 when Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah Riyad (41), before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs in Dhaka.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in his first over -- the second of the innings -- dismissing skipper Tamim Iqbal for 13 and Shakib Al Hasan for nought after the hosts elected to bat first.

Left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan compounded the woes of the home side by dismissing opener Liton Das for 25 and Mosaddek Hossain for 10.

Liton cut a loose ball to Wanindu Hasaranga at backward point while Mosaddek, who was playing his first ODI in nearly two years, was caught by captain and wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh rebuild with Mahmudullah and the pair took the attack to the opposition.

Sandakan, who returned with figures of 3-54, broke the partnership as Perera took sharp a catch to dismiss Mahumdullah.

Mushfiqur, who made 84 in Sunday's 33-run win, brought up his hundred off 115 balls, glancing Chameera for four after rain halted the game twice. He was the last man dismissed.

Chameera finished with figures of 3-44 in 9.1 overs while fellow quick Udana claimed two wickets.

Bangladesh Sri Lanka ODI Mushfiqur Rahim Mahmdullah Riyad

Mushfiqur ton helps Bangladesh to 246 in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters