ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hungary central bank leaves rates steady, as expected

  • Base rate 0.6%, O/N depo rate -0.05%.
  • Decision in line with expectations.
  • Bank could raise base rate at June meeting.
  • Hawkish turn a "game-changer" –analyst.
Reuters 25 May 2021

BUDAPEST: The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left key rates steady on Tuesday ahead of a watershed June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The bank left its base rate at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.

At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 348.80 per euro, a touch weaker than 348.45 just before the announcement. The unit has rallied to nine-month-highs at 347 versus the euro since the NBH flagged a possible increase in its base rate.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last week that monetary policy would enter a new phase from June as the economy fully reopens, and that the central bank will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks.

He said rate rises could precede any decision about the central bank's asset purchases and that the June inflation report would be critical in assessing risks.

"Describing this shift as a game-changer is not an understatement," said Liam Peach at Capital Economics. "We have now pencilled in a 30bp hike in the base rate to 0.90% in June."

"In order to snap the currency's depreciation trend and turn positive on the prospects for the forint, there would need to be appetite at the (NBH) to move away from deeply negative real interest rates."

Data published since the bank's April policy meeting showed inflation rising to 5.1% year-on-year, above market forecasts and overshooting the bank's 2% to 4% target range. The economy expanded by 1.9% from the previous three months in the first quarter, signalling a faster recovery.

The consensus forecast now sees the central bank raising the base rate by 30 basis points to 0.9% by the end of this year, delivering the amount of tightening last month's poll had predicted only by the end of 2023.

The base rate is seen rising to 1.15% by the end of 2022 and 1.3% by the end of 2023.

Hungary central bank National Bank of Hungary interest rates NBH Hungary economy Hungary covid cases

Hungary central bank leaves rates steady, as expected

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters