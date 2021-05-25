ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Indian shares end flat as financials negate IT gains

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.07% to 15,208.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.03% lower at 50,637.53. Both the indexes touched their highest in more than two months earlier in the day.
  • The Nifty IT Index ended 0.96% higher and the Nifty metal index closed up 0.61%.
Reuters Updated 25 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares gave up early gains to close flat on Tuesday as heavyweight financials negated support from IT and metal stocks, while the country reported its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 infections in more than a month.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.07% to 15,208.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.03% lower at 50,637.53. Both the indexes touched their highest in more than two months earlier in the day.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index and the Nifty Bank Index ended 1.34% and 0.81% lower, respectively. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT Index ended 0.96% higher and the Nifty metal index closed up 0.61%.

Risk appetite has been aided by a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. On Tuesday, the country reported 196,427 new infections, while deaths rose by 3,511.

Barclays, however, cut its full-year 2021-22 economic growth forecast for India, saying the toll from stringent lockdowns imposed to curb rising infections appeared to be bigger than its earlier expectation.

Earlier this month, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service had said the second wave would slow India's near-term economic recovery and could weigh on longer-term growth dynamics.

Among other notable stocks that gained, restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation ended 17.6% higher on strong March-quarter results.

