World
Thai king approves $16bn borrowing bill for COVID-19 response
25 May 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's king has approved a bill to allow borrowing of up to 500 billion baht ($15.95 billion) to support the country's response to COVID-19, the Royal Gazette said on Tuesday, as authorities struggle with a third wave of infections.
The borrowing was less than an earlier plan of 700 billion baht approved by the cabinet earlier this month.
Comments