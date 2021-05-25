Pakistan vaccinates close to 268k people – its highest single-day tally

Pakistan for the first time vaccinated on Monday more than 260,000 people against coronavirus since it began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign this year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the country administered 267,953 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the last 24 hours in Pakistan. He requested all those who have registered for the vaccine to visit vaccination centres as soon as possible.

Those who are waiting for the second dose should promptly visit the vaccination centre when the time comes, Umar urged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has produced China's single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to speed up its immunization drive. "The product has passed rigorous internal QA testing. An important step to help in our vaccine supply line," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan tweeted.

Pakistan has also started working on protocols to start trials for nasal coronavirus vaccine. The clinical trial will likely commence in six to eight weeks after approval from three committees. The nasal coronavirus vaccine will be a single dose vaccine and will not require a syringe, DAWN reported.