ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.48 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.55%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.78%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.49%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.23%)
UNITY 43.24 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.33%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 26.78 (0.54%)
BR30 25,983 Increased By ▲ 180.52 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,276 Increased By ▲ 179.36 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 100.65 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
World

Singapore Airlines reroutes flights to avoid Belarus airspace

  • The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.
Reuters 25 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines SIA said on Tuesday it will be re-routing its flights to Europe to avoid Belarusian airspace.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," SIA in a statement. It follows similar moves by other airlines after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist.

