World
Singapore Airlines reroutes flights to avoid Belarus airspace
- The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.
25 May 2021
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines SIA said on Tuesday it will be re-routing its flights to Europe to avoid Belarusian airspace.
"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," SIA in a statement. It follows similar moves by other airlines after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist.
Comments