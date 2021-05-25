ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 119.40 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.62%)
EPCL 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.47%)
UNITY 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.92%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (0.18%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 111.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,137 Increased By ▲ 39.54 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,802 Increased By ▲ 21.21 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May

  • Crypto market players said fears over the China crackdown would likely linger.
Reuters 25 May 2021

NEW YORK: Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a surge in cryptocurrencies Monday, regaining some ground lost during a weekend sell-off that was sparked by renewed signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last up 12% at approximately $39,400, erasing losses of 7.5% from a day earlier but still down by more than 40% from last month's record high.

Second-largest cryptocurrency ether jumped nearly 19% to $2,491 after slumping more than 8% on Sunday to near a two-month low.

It too has fallen by almost half from a peak hit earlier this month.

Bitcoin added to its gains late on Monday following tweets from billionaire Elon Musk that appeared to soften his stance against the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency. Musk said on May 12 that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin due to its consumption of fossil fuels during the mining process.

"Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising," Musk wrote.

In the past week policymakers have stepped up their response to the popularity - and volatility - of cryptocurrencies. On Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual conference organized by CoinDesk that the growth in "private money," digital payments and steps by other central banks were sharpening the focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDC.

While her comments did not cause much of a price move, she did say that the wide use of private money poses consumer and stability risks given possible "run-like behavior."

Her comments were echoed later in the day by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

"It is moving fast. The crypto space in particular right now if you characterized it - it is an extremely volatile market and I don't think its characteristics right now are conducive for them to be currency," he said.

But Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, said: "What we're seeing is an evolution from being an outlaw currency to something that could become potentially more mainstream.

In order for it to become mainstream, there's going to have to be rules and regulations around that," he said, "and that is what is creating the short-term volatility in all of the cryptocurrencies."

Bitcoin is up approximately 35% this year but down nearly 40% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio on Monday announced that he is holding bitcoin at Coindesk's annual Consensus conference.

The Bridgewater Associates founder did not give further details but said that in an environment where government debt is at historic levels and competition from China is increasing, the US dollar is under pressure and diversification is important.

He added that "bitcoin's greatest risk is its success," because as more people choose to put their savings into the digital currency, it becomes more of a threat to the traditional monetary system.

"Personally I'd rather have bitcoin than a bond," he said in the pre-recorded interview from May 6.

SUNDAY SLUMP

The catalyst for Sunday's slump was cryptocurrency "miners" - who mint cryptocurrencies by using powerful computers to solve complex math puzzles - halting Chinese operations in the face of increasing scrutiny from authorities.

The attention on miners in China - who account for some 70% of supply - is the latest front in a wider push by Beijing against the cryptocurrency sector.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday suspended both crypto-mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China, adding that it would instead focus on overseas businesses. Others also suspended business in China.

In the short-term, market players said, that is likely to lead to pressure on prices as miners sell bitcoin held on their balance sheets.

Crypto market players said fears over the China crackdown would likely linger.

"Nobody's really sure about what happens next," said Joseph Edwards, head of research at crypto brokerage Enigma Securities. "Crypto clearly finds itself in a tough spot in terms of the narrative right now, and it's taken a lot of oxygen out of the room."

Yet after last week's 25% drop, triggered in part by toughening language from Chinese regulators, bitcoin remains more than 40% below last month's record high of $64,895.

"It is too early to call the end of the recent bitcoin downtrend," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote.

Publicly listed bitcoin funds saw outflows of more than $530 million last week, their fifth straight week of loses, they said, in a sign of retrenchment by institutional investors.

Elon Musk bitcoin cryptocurrencies crypto market Enigma Securities Billionaire investor Ray Dalio

Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters