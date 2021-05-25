Pakistan asks 12 Indian High Commission officials, families to quarantine after Covid-19 positive case surfaces

Pakistan has directed 12 officials of the Indian High Commission (IHC) to quarantine, after a family member of an official tested positive for the coronavirus.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that on May 22, these officials and their families entered Pakistan through the Wagah border, Express Tribune reported. All passengers carried negative PCR [Covid-19] reports, he said. However, undergoing rapid antigen tests, the wife of one of the official tested positive for the virus.

The FO spokesperson further said that the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) advised all 12 officials, and their family members and drivers to quarantine. They will be re-tested after eight days. If anyone's test comes positive again, he or she will have to be shifted to a hospital, as per the protocols set by the NCOC for the inbound passengers.

On Tuesday, India reported 196,427 new coronavirus cases and 3,511 deaths. The country's tally has reached 26.95 million, while the death toll stands at 307,231.