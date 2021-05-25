ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
ASL 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
AVN 90.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 118.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.97%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.56%)
HASCOL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 85.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TRG 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.98%)
UNITY 42.36 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.19%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.67%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 19.5 (0.39%)
BR30 25,987 Increased By ▲ 184.91 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,234 Increased By ▲ 136.51 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,837 Increased By ▲ 56.84 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP Special ATM Monitoring exercise bears results

  • Consequently, the joint efforts of SBP and commercial banks saw an average of 96.5 percent uptime recorded in ATM services during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ali Ahmed 25 May 2021

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Special ATM Monitoring exercise during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is bearing dividends as the number of transactions and uptime improves considerably.

SBP said that it has been taking a number of steps in collaboration with commercial banks in order to ensure maximum availability of ATM related services to its customers especially during Ramadan and long holidays including Eid and other festivals.

Consequently, the joint efforts of SBP and commercial banks saw an average of 96.5 percent uptime recorded in ATM services during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. This further improved to 98pc uptime, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In addition, a record Rs.827.2 billion were withdrawn through 63.2 million transactions during Ramadan and Eid holidays, whereas Rs.137.8 billion were withdrawn through 11.6 million transactions during Eid holidays only.

SBP initiated a Special ATM Monitoring exercise during the holy month of Ramadan and on long EId-ul-Fitr holidays keeping in view the high demand for cash. In this regard, a dedicated team within SBP was formed to oversee the nationwide ATM Operations of all banks through both On-site and Off-site inspections and monitoring.

SBP teams received more than 500 complaints from public. SBP said that the ATM uptime has also been encouraging as it was difficult for banks to mobilize ATM Monitoring teams on-ground for rectification of issues because of mobility restrictions and issues related to the availability of spare parts due to closure of markets etc.

banks SBP ATM Eidul Fitr ATM monitoring

SBP Special ATM Monitoring exercise bears results

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters