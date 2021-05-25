Overall corona positivity rate drops in Punjab

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has further declined to 03.52 percent, as out of 22,735 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 802 fresh virus cases and 16 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 334,760 and death toll to 9784.

With the recovery of 1,170 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 301,609. On the other hand, as many as 2,693 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 820,374 with 4763 active cases. This is the second straight day the province has reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Out of 802 Corona positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, 750 are stable while 52 are critical.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 173,943 cases and 4,000 deaths, Rawalpindi 25,312 cases and 1,437 deaths, Faisalabad 20,799 cases and 1,035 deaths, Multan 16,984 cases and 725 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,104 cases and 215 deaths, Bahawalpur 7,860 cases and 230 deaths, Gujranwala 8,099 cases and 382 deaths, Gujrat 6,940 cases and 110 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5,596 cases and 207 deaths, Sargodha 8,118 cases and 249 deaths, Sahiwal 3,183 cases and 86 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,649 cases and 102 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,903 cases and 223 deaths.

A spokesman of Health department said on Monday that the pace of vaccination has been doubled in the province. So far, over 2.8 million people have been vaccinated.

