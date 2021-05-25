ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
CM announces Rs5.12bn special package for Narowal

Recorder Report 25 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Narowal announced a special development package of Rs5.12 billion.

The CM laid the foundation stone of three projects under the second phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzalian Asan Programme. He also visited the corona vaccination centre and inspected the jail during the visit.

Talking to the media, the CM said the expansion of three roads of 17 kilometres length has been started with an amount of Rs231.3 million. Similarly, Rs5.12 billion will be spent on 39 different projects adding that supply and drainage of water, roads and other projects will be completed in Zafarwal and Shakargarh with Rs840 million. An amount of Rs1.70 billion will be spent on the construction of 33-kilometres long Narowal-Zafarwal road and Syed Chiragh Shah Bypass, he added.

The CM said Rs10.35 billion is being spent on 111 ongoing schemes. Shakargarh to Zafarwal and Kartarpur to Darbar Sahib road’s improvement projects will be completed with Rs1.16 billion rupees.

To a question, he said the number of vaccination centres has been increased to expedite the process adding that more vaccination centres will be established by the government. He disclosed that every citizen will have a Sehat Insaf Card in Punjab by the end of this year for free, quality treatment adding that the universal health coverage programme will be inaugurated from Layyah on 26th May. Similarly, the Kisan Card Programme has also been launched and the Punjab government has achieved its wheat procurement target, as well. 22 thousand schools are being upgraded and the tax collection target has been achieved in the current fiscal year despite unusual circumstances due to the corona pandemic, he said.

The CM said the opposition weakened the national interests for the sake of promoting temporal political stakes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

