Punjab to administer vaccine to students of universities

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to administer corona vaccine to students of all medical universities and colleges across the province.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday at the Civil Secretariat to review the situation of corona pandemic.

The Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of health department, Commissioner Lahore, and senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion. The participants discussed a proposal for preferential inoculation of workers of 30 important sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the process of vaccination is in full swing in the province and more than 124,000 people were vaccinated the other day. He directed that complete data be collected to expand the scope of vaccination in the province. He said the proposal of preferential vaccination of people from 30 important sectors including banks, industries and educational institutions is under consideration.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure implementation of SOPs after easing of some restrictions. He said that complacency could lead to a surge in cases. He also sought report from the Punjab Healthcare Commission regarding underreporting of corona cases by private labs in some cities.

