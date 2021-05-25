ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kidney Hill case: AC defers indictment of Mandviwalla, others till June 10

Fazal Sher 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday deferred indictment of former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others, accused in the illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case till June 10.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, marked the attendance of the accused, Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former sector OCHSL, and others.

At the start of the hearing, the alleged front man of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qadir, filed an application through his counsel, seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The judge said that today, charges would be framed against all the accused and during previous hearing they were asked to ensure their presence today.

The defence counsel, Qasim Abbasi, told the court that the court should indict the accused through a video link.

Qadir underwent surgery on May 1st and the doctors have advised him to rest for one month, the defence counsel said.

Qadir also produced his medical reports before the court.

The court directed Qadir’s counsel to check the availability of his client for framing charges through video link.

Later, the court approved Qadir an exemption application on medical grounds and his counsel assured the court that his client will appear before it during the next hearing.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence to be held on June 10.

Mandviwalla, after appearing before the court, said that some of the legislators have decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Finance to know from whom the NAB has recovered Rs24 billion and when it was deposited in the government treasury.

Senate committees will start work and we will also demand from the NAB that how much it spent over its own expenditure since its inspection.

We will also investigate Rs35 million given to Broadsheet, he said.

About amendment NAB ordnance, he said that the draconian types of laws of the NAB will be amended.

“The amendment produced by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek was pending before the senate standing committee and the ordinance issued by the government was pending in the National Assembly committee,” he said, adding that the NAB ordinance will be amended.

He said that it has been recognised at the international level that the NAB laws are contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the chairman NAB was avoiding parliamentary committee and does not want that a committee take any matter related to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

accountability court Saleem Mandviwalla OCHSL Muhammad Bashir Abdul Qadir

Kidney Hill case: AC defers indictment of Mandviwalla, others till June 10

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.