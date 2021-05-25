ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Cotton futures dip

Reuters 25 May 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures fell on Monday pressured by weakness across grain markets and forecasts for rainfall in the top-producing West Texas region.

Cotton contracts for July fell 0.23 cent, or 0.3% to 82.59 cents per lb by 12:59 p.m. EDT (1659 GMT). It traded within a range of 82.12 and 82.93 cents a lb.

“It appears, looking at weather patterns (in southern United States), that things are improving and we’ll be okay for now,” said Sid Love, commodity trading adviser at Kansas-based Sid Love Consulting, adding that weaker grain prices also likely drove the market lower.

Chicago wheat futures dropped to their lowest in more than a month and corn and soyabean also fell, dampening sentiment.

Cotton could lose some acreage to soybeans and corn, which are at attractive levels, and if that helps to drive ending stocks lower, that should be friendly to the market, Love said, noting that demand also remained strong.

Market participants now await a weekly crop progress report from the US Department of Agriculture due later in the day.

Speculators cut net long positions in cotton futures by 7,611 contracts to 49,279 in week to May 18, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Total futures market volume fell by 18,257 to 11,248 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 420 to 221,693 contracts in the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of May 21 totalled 131,061 480-lb bales, up from 122,987 in the previous session.

